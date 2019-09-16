  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: Will bonus formula change for CG employees this year

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission that has been announced.

    While lakhs of Central Government employees await good news on the pay hike, increase in fitment factor and also an enhanced DA, there is expected to be some announcement regarding a bonus for many.

    7th Pay Commission: Will bonus formula change for CG employees this year

    The Indian Railways is likely to announce a bonus for for its non-gazetted employees before the festival season. The Railway employees are likely to be given Rs 17,951 as a 78 day bonus. This would be part of the Railways Employees' Productivity Link emolument.

    While no official announcement has been made to this effect, it may be recalled that the Railways had given the same amount as bonus last year. If announced, this would be applicable to 12 lakh railway employees. If this bonus is announced, it would come as some relief, but Railway employees would be expecting more. This is because that this is the same bonus amount that has been announced for the past 7 years.

    The employees have been arguing that the bonus formula is less than the minimum wage. The bonus formula should be raised to 80 day bonus, the employees have said.

    This bonus would be given to 12 lakh non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways under the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission central government employees pay hike bonus

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 5:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue