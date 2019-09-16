7th Pay Commission: Will bonus formula change for CG employees this year

New Delhi, Sep 16: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission that has been announced.

While lakhs of Central Government employees await good news on the pay hike, increase in fitment factor and also an enhanced DA, there is expected to be some announcement regarding a bonus for many.

The Indian Railways is likely to announce a bonus for for its non-gazetted employees before the festival season. The Railway employees are likely to be given Rs 17,951 as a 78 day bonus. This would be part of the Railways Employees' Productivity Link emolument.

While no official announcement has been made to this effect, it may be recalled that the Railways had given the same amount as bonus last year. If announced, this would be applicable to 12 lakh railway employees. If this bonus is announced, it would come as some relief, but Railway employees would be expecting more. This is because that this is the same bonus amount that has been announced for the past 7 years.

The employees have been arguing that the bonus formula is less than the minimum wage. The bonus formula should be raised to 80 day bonus, the employees have said.

This bonus would be given to 12 lakh non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways under the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.