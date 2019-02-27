7th Pay Commission: Will basic minimum pay be increased, here is the latest update

New Delhi, Feb 27: There have been several announcements made regarding the 7th Pay Commission, but good news continues to elude the Central Government employees.

A recent decision on the Leave Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance may have brought about some cheer, but the big decision that the CG employees are awaiting continues to elude them.

Sources tell OneIndia that the issue has been kept alive, with none saying an affirmative no to a hike in the basic minimum pay. The problem is that everyone has continued to give an assurance, but no decision is being taken by anyone.

The manner in which the government has been handling the major demand by the CG employees is only a clear suggestion that none wants to take any action to this effect. The problem is that no major announcement can be taken once the model code of conduct comes into place. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the date of the polls anytime in the month of March. The big question is will the government make any announcement before that.

We checked with multiple sources on what the status of the decision on the basic minimum pay is. The fact is that there is no decision what so ever. Some officials indicated that the matter is still being worked on, but when asked for a definitive comment, he said that it is unlikely that any call would be taken.

The government is more keen on catering to the farmers at the moment. Those issues have been placed on priority. Apart from this there are several security related issues that the government has been busy with and hence there has been no discussion with regard to the hike in the basic minimum pay.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended the basic pay at Rs 18,000. However the CG employees said that it should be increased to Rs 26,000. During the deliberations held over the past months, it said that there could be a compromise figure of Rs 21,000, but that issue too is on the back burner, with no official decision being taken.