7th Pay Commission: Why the next Cabinet meeting is very crucial for CG employees

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The next Cabinet meeting would be crucial as there could be some discussion relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

There are lakhs of Central Government employees waiting for a pay hike beyond what the pay panel had recommended. There is no confirmation on whether any decision relating to a pay hike may be taken, but the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission is expected to be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

The government seems to be in a mood to give. The 10 per cent reservation benefits in jobs and education fro the general category on an economic basis was one such move by the government which indicates that it wants to extend benefits.

The government is under immense pressure to extend benefits to the CG employees. There have been several meetings in this regard. The next Cabinet meeting would be very crucial as some decision or good news is expected.

Officials say that there is still not much clarity on what exactly the Finance Minister wants. However there could be some adjustments to both the fitment factor and the basic minimum pay.

It was first expected that there would be some announcement in the Budget. The government has however decided not to go in for a full budget as there is no time to get it passed in Parliament. This would mean that there would be a vote of account or interim budget that would be presented on February 1 2019. The budget is not expected to have any major announcement on issues relating to the CG employees.

Hence some decision is expected in the Cabinet meeting. It may not be a big announcement, but there could be some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission.