  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: Which big announcement is govt likely to make in Budget 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The Centre is expected to make some major announcements on the 7th Pay Commission during the Budget 2020.

    While there is ample clarity now that the DA hike would be announced, speculation is still rife about the hike in salaries. There is a likelihood that the Centre may announce a 4 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance. If this is announced then, the DA would go up to 21 per cent from the existing 17 per cent.

    7th Pay Commission: Which big announcement is govt likely to make in Budget 2020

    The government announces the DA hike on the basis of the inflation in the previous half of the year. In January 2019 the government had hiked the DA for the CG employees by 3 per cent.

    However, there is no clarity on the increase in salaries. This has been a long-standing demand of the CG employees, but the government has not taken into consideration their demand. There have been several rounds of deliberations about this issue, but there has been no consensus arrived at.

    7th Pay Commission: DA and TA hike expected in March

    The budget would be a crucial one and Central Government employees are eagerly awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. If the DA is increased, then the salaries could increase in the range of Rs 720 to Rs 10,000.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission budget 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue