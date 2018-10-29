  • search

7th Pay Commission: When will new fitment factor be announced

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The wait for good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission would continue for some more time.

    However Central Government employees can be assured that the issue is not dead and there will be good news soon as the new fitment factor has been announced, but only an official announcement is awaited.

    When will new fitment factor be announced

    When will new fitment factor be announced

    The new fitment factor would take another month or two to be announced. This has been a question on everyone's mind and the government too had put this decision on hold as the election process has been set in motion. The most likely date for the announcement is January 2019.

    How were increments given

    How were increments given

    Increments to CG employees were given on the basis of different fitment factor. A report in Zee Business states that the government gave a certain increment on the basis of different fitment factors for the different levels at the time of implementing the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. According to this the highest fitment factor was at level 17, which was 2.81. Officers at this level get a basic pay of Rs 2,25,000.

    What is the fitment factor likely to be

    What is the fitment factor likely to be

    The fitment factor could be anything in the range of 3 times to 3.68 times. While CG employees would hope for the fitment factor to be at 3.68 times. However the most likely fitment factor that the government would decide on would be 3 times.

    Will there be arrears

    Will there be arrears

    While CG employees would hope that there would be arrears, the most likely possibility is that there would be none. If the new fitment factor more than what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended is announced on January 26, then the same would be made applicable from January 1 2019.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 7:03 [IST]
