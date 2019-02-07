7th Pay Commission: What is delaying the pay hike and what CG employees can expect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: There have been reports that there could be some good news on the 7th Pay Commission in February.

These reports could not be independently verified by OneIndia. However NJCA chief, Shiv Gopal Mishra has said that the government is serious and is considering a hike in minimum pay.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Why the next 15 days will be crucial for CG employees

This has led to speculation on whether there would be a pay hike on its way. Government sources say that while there is an intention of increasing the basic minimum pay, the problem is that it would put too much burden on the exchequer.

Recently in the budget, there were announcements made with regards to Income Tax and also for the farm sector. However all this would not come into immediate effect as it was not part of a full budget. Moreover the government does not have the time to pass a full budget and hence an interim one was given.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Very good news for CG employees on gratuity

With regard to the pay hike, sources say that there can be a decision taken in the Cabinet meeting. However it would be hard to implement immediately as the burden on the exchequer would be huge. The source also added that there have been discussions regarding the 7th Pay Commission, which are on and some announcement could be expected, but it is unlikely that it would come into immediate effect.