7th Pay Commission: What CG employees can expect from the Union Budget 2020

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: Will there be good news on the 7th Pay Commission in the Union Budget 2020.

While several reports indicate that the government may dole out some sops for Central Government employees, there is absolutely no clarity. There is talk that the salary or the DA could be increased and these speculations have raised the hopes of the CG employees.

While both these announcements are highly unlikely in the Union Budget, there could be some announcements for the Railway employees.

The Railway employees could expect medical and privilege pass facilities for the dependant families. On the other hand, some have asked if it would need a budget to hike the DA. This is a decision that can be taken in the Cabinet meeting as has been done in the past.

7th Pay Commission latest news: Door step collection of life certificates will be increased

However what CG employees must note is that they should not expect a pay hike in the Union Budget 2020. There has been no discussion on this what so ever and it was even made clear on the Floor of the House recently.

The CG employees have expressed regret and vented out their anger over the lack of interest by the government in hiking their basic minimum pay. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended Rs 18,000 and the CG employees have been demanding Rs 26,000.