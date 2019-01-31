  • search
    7th Pay Commission: What CG employees can expect from budget

    New Delhi, Jan 31: It has been clarified that it would be an interim budget and this brings us to the question, whether there would be any announcement relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

    Central Government employees have been demanding a hike in their basic minimum pay and have said that what was recommended by the pay panel was not sufficient. However the question is will the issues relating to fitment factor and basic minimum pay be addressed by the government in what is called a vote on account.

    A source says that had it been a full budget, the government could have made some major announcement relating to the 7th Pay Commission. The interim budget is unlikely to address this issue.

    This means that opposed to media reports suggesting that there could be some announcement on a hike in basic minimum pay, there could be none in reality. However the source also added from what can be gathered, there could be an announcement on the income tax slabs for those in the low income sector. Announcements relating to the farm sector is also on the cards.

    No major announcement could be made as the government does not have time to pass a full budget. Convention demands that in such an event, the government presents an interim budget and leaves the full budget to the next government.

    However there has been some good news for employees in the Railways. The ministry has agreed to changes proposed for promotion by the rail employees' association. The All India Railway Men's Federation had demanded that those employees who are more educated, irrespective of their posts be given a chance to a get a promotion by taking a written examination.

    The ministry has now agreed to the demands and has also instructed that immediate steps be taken in this regard. The federation had said that most employees who are working on the 7th Pay Commission scale of 1,800 are educated than the requirement for the post, but they are working on a lower post than what they deserve.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
