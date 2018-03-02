7th Pay Commission: Very good news for employees on Holi

There is some huge news for these employees with regard to the 7th Pay Commission. This state government has wished its employees a very happy Holi.

The salaries have been revised on one of the most auspicious days. Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik ordered for the revision of salaries of government as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The hike would be effective in retrospect effect from January 1, 2016.

It may be recalled that in August last year, Patnaik had announced the implementation of the pay panel. This was then approved by the state cabinet

7th Pay Commission, Key points:

Odisha government has announced it will implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in PSUs

PSUs employees in the state will see implementation happen with effect from January 1, 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday directed concerned department for revision of salary of state PSUs

Odisha government in its cabinet meeting has also decided to enhance the remuneration of the contractual employees under the state government by around 25 per cent.

OneIndia News

