  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: Very good news for CG employees on gratuity

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Although it may not have been the exact announcement Central Government may have expected on the 7th Pay Commission, the Budget 2019 sure has brought some amount of joy.

    7th Pay Commission: Very good news for CG employees on gratuity

    There was some good news on the national pension scheme and provident funds. The government today announced that the gratuity payment limit has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. This announcement is good news for the CG employees.

    Piyush Goyal said that the pension has been increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 7,000. The gratuity payment limit has also been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh he said.

    Those employees covered under the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 will be entitled for higher amount of gratuity. This would be at par with those in the government sector.

    However the best news that some employees got was with regard to income tax. The government said that individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh will not have to pay any income tax: FM. pay any income tax.

    So for now for those CG employees, awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission, they would need to be content with the announcements made today.

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission gratuity central government employees

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue