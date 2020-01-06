  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Central Government employees may get some good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

    Reports state that ahead of the Budget Session, the government may announce a pay hike or increase in Dearness Allowance for the CG employees.

    7th Pay Commission: This would be their last hope

    The last assurance regarding a hike in the basic minimum pay was made in the year 2016. Talks have not progressed since then. Following the assurance, the CG employees had hoped that some announcement would be made in the Cabinet meeting.

    While the Cabinet had only announced a hike in the DA, there was no news regarding the increase in basic minimum pay or fitment factor.

    7th Pay Commission: What to expect in 2020

    There is however no confirmation that the salaries would be hiked. The CG employees have been demanding that their basic minimum pay be hiked to Rs 26,000. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a pay hike of Rs 18,000, which the CG employees had said was not sufficient.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
