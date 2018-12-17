  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 17: Towards the end of the year, there has been a major development on the 7th Pay Commission.

    The Union Government has agreed to fulfil a major demand by the BSNL employees. The government is set to revise the pay and pension of these employees. In a circular, the All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) said the decisions were made during a meeting with the Department of Telecom and Minister of State for Telecommunications, Manoj Sinha.

    7th Pay Commission: This is one of the best news of the year

    The minister went on to say that the ministry had written to the Ministry of Finance, making a positive recommendation to solve this issue. This issue would be resolved with a favourable reply now being awaited from the Ministry for Finance.

    The DoT had agreed to the demand to de-link the pension revision of BSNL retirees, from the Pay Revision of the serving employees. AUAB had taken the stand that Pension Revision is no way linked with Pay revision or the affordability of BSNL and it is finally accepted by DoT, the circular said.

    This development will strengthen the demands of the employees who have been demanding a full pay revision with full 15 per cent fitment. It may be recalled that the DoT had prepared a Cabinet Note for allotting 4G spectrum to BSNL. Immediately after the notice was issued for an indefinite strike, the same was sent for Inter-Ministerial Consultation.

    The BSNL employees had decided to defer the strike to December 10, if their issues were not resolved in the meeting with Sinha. Amidst all the news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the BSNL employees have been demanding allocation of 4G spectrum to the public sector so that it would be able to compete in the market and increase the market share. They have also been asking for wage revision as per the recommendations of the 2nd and 3rd pay revision committee.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 6:45 [IST]
