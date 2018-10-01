7th Pay Commission: This good news for CG employees by November end

New Delhi, Oct 1: The uncertainty around the 7th Pay Commission has left Central Government employees worried.

They have been expecting a pay hike beyond what the pay panel had recommended. However there has been no concrete decision regarding the same.

The CG employees decided to protest, but that was scuttled through an order which threatened loss of pay. While the government may have ensured that the employees did not go on strike and reported to work, the ramifications are something that are not going to be good for the Union Government.

Amidst the resentment, the right to protest too was taken away and this has left lakhs of employees fuming. It was a double blow for them as they have not got any good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission and neither were they allowed to voice their opinion.

When an official was asked about this resentment, he told OneIndia that protesting is not the solution. These are issues concerning lakhs of people and a decision cannot be taken overnight. The government is not immune to their concerns and will address all of them. We are planning on some big announcement by November and would roll it out in a phased manner and so the CG employees need not worry.

In fact by telling them not to protest, we only protected their interests as such agitations have a negative effect, the officer also explained. Wait till November end, there will be some good news, the officer also assured.

Meanwhile the 7th Pay Commission issue in Rajasthan is threatening to get ugly. The government employees in the state have threatened the government of dire consequences in the upcoming elections, if their demands are not met. It has been 10 days since lakhs of employees are on a cease-work agitation.

The government employees are demanding the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. If the demands are not met, then the resentment is going to grow massively.

On the other hand, the CG employees have said that they are unhappy with the Rs 18,000 pay hike recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. They want an increase up to Rs 26,000. The Centre however is likely to announce a pay hike of Rs 21,000 without arrears by the end of November.