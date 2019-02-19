7th Pay Commission: The pain for CG employees to continue if nothing happens by March

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The month of March would be crucial for Central Government employees, who are still awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

At a recent meeting, there were discussions relating to the pay hike and the anxiety of the CG employees was conveyed to the government. The government, while giving no major assurance regarding the hike in basic minimum pay said that it would look into the issue.

Sources tell OneIndia that any decision in this regard would have to be taken before March. Once the code of conduct comes into effect, then no major announcement can be made. The code of conduct is likely to come into effect in the month of March. It could be sometime in the second half of March 2019.

The source added that the chances of a hike in basic minimum pay is very remote. Such a major decision is unlikely to be taken and it would involve a lot of money as it considers lakhs of CG employees.

The source however added that the government would definitely work on increasing other perks. The most likely announcement would be with regard a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA).

As reported earlier by OneIndia, the government instead of going in for a hike in basic minimum pay is most likely to work on other benefits, so that it would indirectly affect the salaries of the CG employees. Recently the government announced benefits in the Leave Travel for the CG employees.

Similarly, work is in progress where the DA is concerned. However this announcement too would have to be made by March, officials say. Going by the developments in Delhi, it appears as the issue regarding the 7th Pay Commission is likely to drag on for some more months.