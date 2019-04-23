  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: SSC Recruitment 2019, check details

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: As part of the SSC Recruitment 2019, there are several jobs under the 7th Pay Commission.

    The SSC has released a notification stating that it would hold a competitive examination for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff.

    7th Pay Commission: SSC Recruitment 2019, check details

    The Staff Selection Commission in its notification said that the vacancies would be uploaded on the website from time to time. The candidates must have passed matriculation examination of the equivalent from a recognised board.

    7th Pay Commission: Five fold hike in incentives, are you eligible, check here

    The application fee payable is Rs 100 only and the same could be paid through BHIM UPI, Netbanking, debit cards, RuPay, credit card or through cash at an SBI branch.

    Women and those candidates belonging to the SC/ST, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen are eligible for exemption of the application fee.

    The online fee can be paid until May 31, 5 pm. Those making payments at banks can do so during the working hours until June 1 2019. The challan however has to be generated before May 31 2019.

    Important Dates:

    • Dates for submission of online applications: April 22, 2019 to May 29, 2019
    • Last date for receipt of application: May 29.05.2019 (up to 5.00 PM)
    • Last date for making online fee payment: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)
    • Last date for generation of offline Challan: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)
    • Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 1, 2019
    • Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019
    • Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): November 17, 2019.

    Exam scheme: The exam would consist of computer based exam and a descriptive paper. The applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of the SSC, ssc.nic.in.

    For the Multi Tasking Staff, the salary would be in the revised pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission in the Pay Matrix Level-1.

    lok-sabha-home

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission ssc

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue