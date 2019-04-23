7th Pay Commission: SSC Recruitment 2019, check details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 23: As part of the SSC Recruitment 2019, there are several jobs under the 7th Pay Commission.

The SSC has released a notification stating that it would hold a competitive examination for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff.

The Staff Selection Commission in its notification said that the vacancies would be uploaded on the website from time to time. The candidates must have passed matriculation examination of the equivalent from a recognised board.

The application fee payable is Rs 100 only and the same could be paid through BHIM UPI, Netbanking, debit cards, RuPay, credit card or through cash at an SBI branch.

Women and those candidates belonging to the SC/ST, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen are eligible for exemption of the application fee.

The online fee can be paid until May 31, 5 pm. Those making payments at banks can do so during the working hours until June 1 2019. The challan however has to be generated before May 31 2019.

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: April 22, 2019 to May 29, 2019

Last date for receipt of application: May 29.05.2019 (up to 5.00 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: May 31, 2019 (up to 5.00 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): June 1, 2019

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): August 2, 2019 to September 6, 2019

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): November 17, 2019.

Exam scheme: The exam would consist of computer based exam and a descriptive paper. The applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of the SSC, ssc.nic.in.

For the Multi Tasking Staff, the salary would be in the revised pay scale of the 7th Pay Commission in the Pay Matrix Level-1.