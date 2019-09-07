  • search
    7th Pay Commission: SSC notifies vacancies with big pay scales

    New Delhi, Sep 07: The SSC has invited applications for various posts and said that they would be paid as per the 7th Pay Commission scale.

    The SSC said that it would hold an open competitive examination for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts). The posts are Group B (Non Gazetted) in Level 6 (Rs 35,400-112,400) of the pay panel.

    The last date to submit applications is September 12 2019. The age limit for the posts of Junior Engineers in various Ministries/ Departments/

    Organizations as on 01-01-2020 are up to 32 years for Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), CPWD Junior Engineer (Civil), CPWD Junior Engineer (Electrical).

    For post of military engineer services Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical), Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil) is up to 30 years.

    Those who seen to apply will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. The fee can be submitted only in the online mode. In case of cash payment, it would need to be done at at the SBI branches by generating a challan.Candidates applying for the Group B post (Non-Gazetted), are offered a 7th Pay Commission pay scale according to Level-6 ie. 35400- 112400/- respectively.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 4:15 [IST]
