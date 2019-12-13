  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Speculations about DA hike of 4 per cent rise

    New Delhi, Dec 13: There could be some good news on the 7th Pay Commission very soon.

    The government is likely to announce a DA hike for Central Government employees.

    The rise in the inflation from July 2019 to December 2019 is what has led to these speculations of a hike in the Dearness Allowance. Reports suggest that the DA would be hiked by 4 per cent.

    It may be recalled that the Government had announced the inflation data from July 2019 to October 2019. This is what has led to the speculation that the DA may be hiked by 4 per cent.

    The next DA is due in January 2020. A DA hike is announced twice a year and it is done between January to June and July to December every year.

    If the speculations are to believed that then the DA hike may come into force in January 2020. It was expected that the Cabinet would clear a proposal regarding a pay hike. However, the Cabinet has taken no such decision so far.

    The 7th Pay Commission, it may be recalled had recommended a hike in the basic minimum pay of Rs 18,000. Several CG employees have expressed their unhappiness and have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be hiked to Rs 26,000.

