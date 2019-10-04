  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: Some good news finally for CG employees

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 04: In a big boost the government has made a positive announcement regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

    A big bonus has been announced for some Central Government employees. The confectioners and assistant confectioners working in the government canteens will now get a cooking allowance of Rs 1,000.

    7th Pay Commission: Some good news finally for CG employees

    The government order states that the assistant cooks working in non-statutory departmental canteens in the central government offices should be given risk and hardship allowance. These employees have been getting benefits of the pay panel since January 2016.

    7th Pay Commission: Latest DA news, a matter that was never discussed

    Since the pay panel had increased the basic pay, the allowances had been eliminated. However, the government restored some allowance due to the demand of the employees.

    The cooking allowance was given as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission central government employees bonus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue