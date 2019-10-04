7th Pay Commission: Some good news finally for CG employees

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 04: In a big boost the government has made a positive announcement regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

A big bonus has been announced for some Central Government employees. The confectioners and assistant confectioners working in the government canteens will now get a cooking allowance of Rs 1,000.

The government order states that the assistant cooks working in non-statutory departmental canteens in the central government offices should be given risk and hardship allowance. These employees have been getting benefits of the pay panel since January 2016.

Since the pay panel had increased the basic pay, the allowances had been eliminated. However the government restored some allowance due to the demand by the employees.

The cooking allowance was given as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.