    7th Pay Commission: Salary hike, tax rebate, allowance, are you eligible

    New Delhi, May 03: The hike in the basic minimum pay beyond what the 7th Pay Commission may not have materialised but there is plenty of good news in store for the Central Government employees.

    From a tax incentive to a salary hike for over 9 lakh employees, there is plenty in store for the CG employees who have been unhappy with the manner in which the government has treated their problems.

    On one hand, the government has assured to give salary hikes and clear all pending dues for lakhs of CG employees and on the other the Finance Ministry has assured to waive off taxes on Ration Money Allowance and Risk and Hardship allowances.

    These measures would be applicable to the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Service Selection Board (SSB), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are on deputation to BSNL.

    7th Pay Commission jobs: How to apply for SSC MTS jobs 2019

    This comes in addition to the decision by the government to increase five fold the incentives for CG employees. The incentives would be applicable for the following employees who get higher education. You can check the list below:

    • PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000
    • PG degree/diploma of duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000 PG degree/diploma of duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000
    • Degree/Diploma of duration of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000 Degree/
    • Diploma of duration of less than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000
    • With regard to the rebate, the government has decided that all non-gazetted personnel of the CAPF, Delhi Police, IB, A&N Police and Personnel fo the IRBn, who do not dine in the mess get Ration Money Allowance. The existing rate of this allowance is Rs 95.52 per day for non-gazetted personnel and in the case of the gazetted personnel it is 79.93 according to the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission.
