7th Pay Commission salary benefits vacancies for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: Here is a list of the 7th Pay Commission salary benefits for those candidates selected by the Railway Recruitment Board or the RRB.

The RRB is all set to conduct on behalf of the Indian Railways the examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) in the next two months.

The exam is being conducted as part of the recruitment process in the Indian Railways for Graduate and Undergraduate NTPC posts. The posts would be filled up in the various zonal railways and production units. It may be recalled that the application process was conducted in March 2019.

7th Pay Commission: CG employees will get good news, but in a phased manner

Undergraduate posts vacancy list:

Junior Clerk cum typist: 4,300

Junior Time Keeper: 11

Trains Clerk: 592

Accounts Clerk cum typist: 760

Commercial cum ticket clerk: 4,940

Graduate posts vacancy list:

Traffic Assistant: 88

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3,147

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 5,638

Station Master: 6,865

Senior clerk cum typist: 2,854

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 3,147

Senior Time Keeper: 6

Commercial Apprentice: 259

7th Pay Commission benefits for Graduate posts:

Traffic Assistant: RS 25,550 Level 4

Goods Guard: Level 5 29,200

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Level 5 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Level 5 29,200

Junior Assistant cum typist: Level 5 29,200

Senior Time Keeper: Level 5 29,200

Commercial Apprentice: Level 6 35,400

Station Master: Level 6 Rs 35,400

7th pay Commission benefits for Undergraduate posts:

Junior Clerk cum typist: Level 2 Rs 19,900

Junior Time Keeper: Level 2 Rs 19,900

Trains Clerk: Level 2 Rs 19,900

Accounts Clerk cum typist: Level 2 Rs 19,900

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Level 3 Rs 21,700