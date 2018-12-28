7th Pay Commission: Rs 52,000 crore set aside as massive pay hike isannounced

Big benefit:

This move will benefit lakhs of employees. The benefits will reach the officers, employees, teachers from unaided schools and those from Zilla Parishad institutions.

Lakhs to get pay hike:

The announcement was made by finance minister of the state Sudhir Mugantiwar. This move would go on to benefit over 20.5 lakh employees of the state government, he said after attending the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

Update on arrears:

The minister also said that the employees would get their arrears with retrospective effect from January 2016. It would be given in 5 instalments and the total amount to be distributed as arrears would be Rs 38,655 crore. The minister added that the arrear amount will be credited directly into the GPF account of the employees.

7th Pay Commission:

With the implementation of the 7th pay commission, the government will have to shell out as many as 7,731 crore rupees annually, as arrears. With the new pay commission coming into effect a Group ‘D' employee would get Rs 15,000 per month. In the case of a Group ‘C' employee it would Rs 18,000 a month. The pensioners would also be eligible for a hike in their monthly pension.