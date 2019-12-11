  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Rs 4,800 crore allowances approved

    New Delhi, Dec 11: In a major decision under the 7th Pay Commission, the Government has approved allowances for the Government Employees.

    The government approved Rs 4,800 crore for 4.5 lakh government employees on the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir for certain allowances.

    The Government in a written reply said that the Centre has been fully committed to the overall development of J&K as well as the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

    The Government said that the certain allowances under the pay panel such as Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance that were not being given to nearly 4.5 lakh state government employees in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir have been approved.

    The estimated cost is Rs 4,800 crore and would be applicable to those working in the UT of J&K.

    Since the newly created allowances have come into existence since October 31, 2019, all the allowances under the 7th Pay Commission will be available to the Government Employees of both J&K and Ladakh, the government also said.

