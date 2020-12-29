7th Pay Commission: Relief for officials in Pay 9 to 11 levels, hike in DA expected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 29: In some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance has released an order informing the details about the decision to relax the rules pertaining to travel allowance.

The Centre said that the government employees in the Pay Level 9 to 11 pay matrix will no longer have to furnish self-certification with details like travel dates and vehicle numbers in order to claim travel allowance.

The order by the government said that several references have been received in this Department regarding difficulties being faced by the officials in Pay Level 9 to 11 for production of receipts/vouchers while claiming reimbursement of Travelling Charges for travel within the city admissible under Daily Allowance on Tour as per Para 2E(i) of Annexure to this Department's OM dated 13.07.2017. The matter has been considered in this Department and it has been decided that for reimbursement of Travelling Charges admissible under Daily Allowance on tour as mentioned in Para 2E(i) of OM dated 13.07.2017, condition of production of receipts/vouchers for officials in Pay Level 9 to 11, is done away with subject to furnishing of self-certification in which officials have to indicate the period of travel, vehicle Number etc.

The employees in the Level 8 and above were earlier producing vouchers for reimbursement for travelling within the city. There were several complaints regarding this and this led the DoE to issue the latest order.

During the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the Travelling Allowance Rules had prescribed a reimbursement for travelling charges within the city. The government employees in the Level 8 and below could claim reimbursement of travel charges without producing any vouchers against the self-certification.

There could be further good news on the 7th Pay Commission and the government is likely to announce increment in Dearness Allowance in June 2021. The DA, it may be noted is increased twice a year with a view of improving the living standards of the government employees.