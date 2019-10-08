7th Pay Commission: RBI jobs, earn Rs 77,208

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 08: The RBI has released a recruitment notification and says that candidates selected will be paid according to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The notification invited applications for the post of Officers in Grade B (General) DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams for the year 2019. The last date to submit the RBI Grade B Application is on October 11 2019.

The Gr B (DR), DEPR, DSIM exam will be held in November 2019, while the Gr B (DR) Phase 2 will be he on December 1 2019. The DEPR/DSIM will be held on December 2 2019.

Vacancy details:

Grade 'B' (DR) - (General): 156

Grade 'B' (DR) DEPR: 20

Grade 'B' (DR) DSIM: 23

The exam would be conducted in online mode and will comprise 2 papers. Those who qualify will be called for the RBI Grade B Paper-II. Candidates selected will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month in the pay scale of Rs. 35150-1750 (9)-50900-EB-1750 (2)-54400-2000 (4)-62400 applicable to Officers in Grade B. The officers will also be eligible for 7th Pay Commission based DA, Local Allowance, HRA, Family Allowance, and Grade Allowance. The initial monthly gross emoluments would stand at Rs 77,208.