    7th Pay Commission: Railway jobs on offer

    New Delhi, Sep 23: Even as Central Government employees await good news on the 7th Pay Commission, the Indian Railways has invited applications for various posts.

    The Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for over 100 Multi Tasking Posts in the Catering Unit.

    The application process ends on October 15 2019 and the exams are likely to be conducted on October 31 2019. The applications have been invited for 94 posts on the service side and 24 posts in the cooking side. The age limit is between 18 and 33 years.

    Candidates need to have passed class 10th with ITI in Food Beverages/Food & Beverages Guest Services under CTS for Catering Unit - Service Side post. For the Catering Unit - Cooking Side, candidates should have passed class 10th with ITI in Bakery and Confectionery/Baker and Confectioner/Food & Production under CTS. The application fee is Rs 500.

    Meanwhile several CG employees continue to await good news on the 7th Pay Commission. Contrary to reports that they would be given a DA and pay hike, there is no official update regarding the same and the government has taken no such decision as yet.

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 6:53 [IST]
