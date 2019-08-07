  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Pension court set up, check venue, date when tofile complaints

    New Delhi, Aug 07: As part of the 7th Pay Commission, there is some good news that has been announced.

    A pension court in its five boards would be held by the Northern Railways. This is aimed at solving the problems of the pensioners. The move is aimed at benefiting those pensioners, who have raised issues.

    The issues would now be sorted out by these special courts. The pension courts would be held on August 23. They would be held at the Baroda House, headquarters of the Northern Railway. It would also be held in Delhi, Lucknow, Moradabad, Northern Railway Delhi and Ambala.

    7th Pay Commission: Aykroyd Formula coming in December, but CG employees have this worry ahead

    The Railways has assured that these courts will not have adjournments. The problems would be solved on the spot. Issues such as low pension, no pension and arrears would be raised at these courts. Those with problems could submit their pension at this court.

    The Railways has said that the complaints should be filed by August 14 2019. The same should be filed before the Senior Divisional Officer or Divisional Personnel Officer of their division. In case the pensioner is under the headquarter level, they can submit their complaint to the Deputy CPO (Headquarters).

    There are 50 lakh pensioners in the Central Government. These courts have been specifically been set up to solve the problems of those who have not been getting their pension as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
