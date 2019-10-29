  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Pay hike coming in November for CG employees

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The Government is expected to take a major decision on the 7th Pay Commission soon.

    Reports suggest that the government is seriously contemplating hiking the salaries of Central Government employees. A final decision in this regard would be taken by November reports also suggest.

    The government is yet to make a formal announcement to this effect. CG employees can expect a hike considering the recent decisions that the government has taken. The government in a bid to increase spending had hiked the Dearness Allowance of CG employees.

    If one goes by the trends, then it is clear that the government will not hesitate to take a decision regarding the pay hike as well. The DA is a cost of living adjustment allowance. This is adjusted in line with inflation to compensate for a price rise.

    The CG employees were given a pay hike of Rs 18,000 as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. However they were unhappy with the same and have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be raised to at least Rs 26,000. If the government increases the basic minimum pay, then it is likely to be fixed at Rs 21,000.

    7th pay commission pay hike dearness allowance central government employees

