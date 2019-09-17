7th Pay Commission: ONGC jobs announced with pay scale of Rs 60,000-1,80,000

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 17: The ONGC has released a recruitment notification and said that candidates would get 7th Pay Commission benefits.

    The ONGC has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Electrical Engineer, Programming Officer, Transport Officer, Material Management Officer, Geophysicist, Geologist, Chemist.

    "ONGC is looking for promising, energetic and young Indian citizens with a bright academic record to join the organisation as Class-l executive (at E-1 level) in the engineering and Geo-Science disciplines. The selected candidates may be posted anywhere in India or abroad depending upon the requirements of the organisation," reads an official notification.

    The basic pay will be Rs 60,000 to 1,80,000. There would also be an annual increment of 3 per cent. Further the employee is entitled for allowances of 35 per cent of the basic pay under cafeteria approach, dearness allowance, HRA/Company accommodation, contributory Provident fund, conveyance maintenance, leave encashment, PRP, medical facility, gratuity, post-retirement benefits and composite social security scheme etc as per company rule.

    The age limit is 30 years and for OBC and SC/ST category candidates it is 33 and 35 years as on July 31 2020. The selected candidates will be paid as per the pay matrix of the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 6:36 [IST]
