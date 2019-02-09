7th Pay Commission: No hike in basic minimum pay, but DA could be increased

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: There has been wide speculation with regard to the 7th Pay Commission.

It has been reported that the Central Government employees are likely to get a pay hike and an announcement is likely by the end of this month. The reports regarding the pay hike emerged after the Chief of the National Joint Council of Action, Shiv Gopal Mishra said that the government is serious about offering a hike in the basic minimum pay.

However sources tell OneIndia that there is a likelihood that the Dearness Allowance may be increased and not the basic minimum pay. This is expected to be announced by the end of this month following a Cabinet meeting, the source also said.

Government sources say that while there is an intention of increasing the basic minimum pay, the problem is that it would put too much burden on the exchequer. While there is good news round the corner, there could be a major let down as well.

The CG employees are expecting a hike in the basic minimum pay. That is unlikely to happen due to the burden on the exchequer. There is a better chance of the DA being enhanced. The other question is even if there were to be an announcement, will it come into effect immediately. There is no clarity on this and by the end of this month, one would get a better picture of the same.

The CG employees on the other hand are not ready to settle for anything less. They feel that doling out small time sops would not help them in the long run. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended Rs 18,000 as the basic minimum pay, but the CG employees have been demanding that the amount be raised Rs 26,000.