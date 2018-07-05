7th Pay Commission: No hike, if Lok Sabha polls are advanced

New Delhi, July 5: Can the Union Government increase the the salaries of the Central Government employees beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had recommend? This is a million dollar question that the officials are asking with speculation rife that the Modi sarkar may advance the elections.

News of the elections being advanced to 2018 was rife with the Government announcing a hike in MSP. The Congress felt that this was being done as the government was in a mood to go for an early election.

These developments could have an impact on the issues relating to the 7th Pay Commission. The hike in MSP could take a hit on the treasury of the government.

Moreover the RBI has been told to keep a watch on the inflation.

These developments have officials concerned about the possible hike beyond the 7th Pay Commission, sources say. There are deliberations taking place in the corridors in Delhi about the possible hike and increase in the fitment factor. Various aspects are being taken into consideration which also includes the possibility of the elections being advanced.

Sources say if the elections are advanced, it would be held simultaneously with several other states. This would increase the burden on the ex-chequer and in such an event to hike the salaries would only burden the treasury further.

CG employees were hoping that there would be a positive announcement on the 7th Pay Commission soon. Sources had indicated that good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission would come in August.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day