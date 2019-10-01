7th Pay Commission: No hike confirmed, but productivity linked bonus on its way

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: Even as the wait gets longer for good news on the 7th Pay Commission, there could be some news soon that would cheer Central Government employees up.

While there are reports that the government has approved a pay hike, sources tell OneIndia that no such decision has been taken. There is also no decision on the additional Dearness Allowance that has been taken as yet.

However what the government is looking to do is give sops in a bid to ensure that there is more spending, which in turn would help the markets. What CG employees could expect is a productivity linked bonus.

A decision to provide productivity linked bonus to the personnel of the Army Ordinance Corps has been made. Group C personnel are likely to get Rs 7,000 and the Group D personnel would get Rs 1,200.

7th Pay Commission: 26 month arrears and big pay hike announced

Further, there is good news for Group A and Group B non-ministerial personnel working in the health ministry. The Hospital/Patient Care Allowance is being hiked. The employees under matrix level 8 would get Rs 4,100 as a hike and those in the matrix level 9 will get a Rs 5,300 hike.

Further, there has been an announcement to give a 78-day bonus to the non-gazetted staff in the Railways as a festival bonus. They would get an amount of Rs 17,951.

However, there has been no decision on the pay hike that the CG employees are seeking.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000, but the CG employees have been demanding that the same be increased to Rs 26,000.