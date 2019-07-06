7th Pay Commission: No hike, but you can rely on incentives, here is how to claim it

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: There was disappointing news on the 7th Pay Commission.

Although the Central Government employees had anticipated some sops in the budget, there was none that came along. This brings us to the crucial question whether the issue is dead.

The entire budget did not touch upon the issue of a pay hike for the CG employees. It was expected that the government would announce some sops so that the spending in the market increases.

Sources tell OneIndia that the new government is serious about looking into the demands of the CG employees, but they should not rush the issue. The CG employees are demanding an increase up to Rs 26,000 from the Rs 18,000 which was recommended.

However, the government feels that it should not rush into the issue immediately as it is keen on addressing other issues such as farm distress among others. The source also added if the issue is rushed into, then there is a good chance that the government may only marginally hike the basic minimum pay and for the next increase to come along it would take longer.

Meanwhile the government has announced incentives for those employees who pursue a higher degree. Those CG employees who get a P.hD or equivalent degree all be given Rs 30,000. Those employees who get a PG Degree or Diploma certificate of a one year duration are entitled for Rs 25,000.

Those who pursue a PG Degree or Diploma of one year or less duration will get Rs 20,000. In addition to this for those CG employees who have a degree or diploma of more than three years in any subject, they would get Rs 15,000 as an incentive. For those CG employees who obtain degree or diploma of a three year or less duration, they would get an incentive of Rs 10,000. This would be applicable to those who obtain degree that is an equivalent as well.

In order to obtain the incentive, CG employees will need to submit their educational qualification details to their respective departments. The departments have fixed guidelines for the same.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000 in the basic minimum pay. However the CG employees have been demanding that the fitment factor be increased and the basic minimum pay is fixed at Rs 26,000. The recommendations for the incentives were also recommended by the pay panel.