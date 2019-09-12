  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: No, DA increase, no pay hike, a dark Diwali for CG employees

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Ahead of the festivities, there are reports about good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

    Several reports suggest that ahead of Diwali, the government may announce some perks for the Central Government employees. There are a couple of pending issues where the CG employees are concerned.

    7th Pay Commission: No, DA increase, no pay hike, a dark Diwali for CG employees

    The first is the pay hike and increase in fitment factor. The second is the much awaited hike in Dearness Allowance by 5 per cent. The government has been under immense pressure to meet these two demands.

    7th Pay Commission: Latest DA news and updates

    While reports have claimed that both these announcements could be made ahead of Diwali, our sources tell us that as of now there is no such proposal on the cards. There has been no discussion on this issue and the only time the finance minister took up this matter was a day after being sworn in. She was only briefed about the pay panel and its updates.

    While the issue relating a pay hike is completely ruled out for now, CG employees would hope that the DA is hiked. In case the DA is hiked then the CG employees would get arrears for the months of July, August and September 2019. A hike of 5 per cent in H2-2019 DA is what is being expected.

    The question is what the CG employees can expect ahead of Diwali. The pay hike beyond what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended is completely ruled out for now. They could however hope that the DA is hiked, but must also bear in mind that there has been no movement on this issue as of now.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission pay hike

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue