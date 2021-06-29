7th Pay Commission: No word on DA arrears, here is how you can calculate from July 1

7th Pay Commission: No announcement on DA, but July 27 meeting was a productive one

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: While there was no announcement made at the meeting held on Saturday with regard to the 7th Pay Commission linked DA and DR, reports have said that the meeting was a productive one.

The Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave everyone a patient hearing and it is now expected that a decision would be made soon and the announcement is round the corner.

The meeting was held to discuss the resumption of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. Following this a letter went viral on the social media stating that the government has announced the resumption of DA and DR. The signed letter was attributed to the Finance Secretary T V Somanathan. However the government has said that this is a fake letter and no such announcement has been made as of now.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈," the Finance Ministry had clarified.

In March the government said that the employees and pensioners will receive full benefits of the allowance form July 1 and all pending instalments will be restored.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the government had said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 8:31 [IST]