7th Pay Commission news: Are rumours on retirement age true

New Delhi, Nov 28: The latest news regarding the 7th Pay Commission is with regard to the retirement age of the Central Government employees.

There were reports that the government was set to change the retirement age of the CG employees. The Centre has however refuted these reports and said that there is no proposal to change the retirement age.

It was stated that the government was planning on retiring those CG employees who had completed 33 years in service or would have attained 60 years of age. The government informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposed in the Economic Survey of 2018-19 that the retirement age of CG employees should be extended to 70 years. We are also not considering retiring a CG employee who has completed 33 years in service or attained the age of 60, union minister, Anurag Thakur informed.

The retirement age had been changed from 58 to 60 years. However, many state governments had extended it to 62 years.

This clarification comes in the wake of CG employees awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. The CG employees have been demanding a hike in basic minimum pay of Rs 26,000 as opposed to the Rs 18,000 that had been proposed.