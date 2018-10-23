7th Pay Commission: New fitment factor may be announced after December 11

New pension scheme

Under contention in Uttar Pradesh is a pension scheme. The government employees are seeking to replace the new scheme with the old one. In this regard the employees have decided to go on strike from October 25 to October 27 on the call of Purani Pension Bahali March.

Salaries would be cut

The UP government has warned that if employees take part in the protest, their salaries would be cut. The Chief Secretary has said that the no work no pay policy would come into effect during the proposed period of the strike. The chief secretary has asked officials to set up camps to register old permanent retirement account number (PRAN) of those employees who have not yet been brought under the NPS ambit.

Fitment factor

On the other hand the Central Government is said to have finalised the fitment factor. It is said that the same has the nod of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While a formal announcement is awaited in this regard, it is said that it may be on the lines of what the CG employees have been demanding. The CG employees had complained that the fitment factor recommended by the pay panel was disappointing.

7th Pay Commission, latest news and updates

The wait has been long, but there is some ray of hope. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000. However the CG employees said that the basic pay should be fixed at Rs 26,000. The government has been contemplating Rs 21,000. The question is what will the final basic pay fixed at. Going by reports the government is likely to stick to Rs 21,000 only and the announcement may come post December 11.