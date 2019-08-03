7th Pay Commission: Massive loss for employees, we are cheated they say

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 03: There is more bad news with regard to the 7th Pay Commission.

The delay in the implementation of the House Rent Allowance has caused a massive loss for the Government employees. The HRA hike ought to have been implemented from January 1 2016 instead of August 1 2019.

According to the All Employees Union, this delayed implementation will lead to a loss of Rs 6,808 crore.

It may be recalled that the Haryana government had announced that it would provide HRA from August 1 onwards. The government said that the HRA would give the employees an additional Rs 1,920.

However according to Subhash Lamba, the general secretary of the union, this delayed decision would only cause loss as the employees are missing out on 43 months of arrears. The government however is yet to take a call on the arrears and if it agrees to the demand, then it would have cough up a huge sum of money.

This comes as more bad news for the employees. The Central Government employees are still awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission. The panel had recommended that the basic minimum pay would be at Rs 18,000, but the CG employees have been demanding Rs 26,000.