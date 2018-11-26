7th Pay Commission: Major protest today over non-implementation of recommendations

New Delhi, Nov 26: There was a considerable amount of tension after a section of employees raised questions about the non-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The issue relating to the non-payment of dress allowance to the Railway workers despite the recommendation made by the pay panel was raised at the standing committee meeting of the Northern Railway Men's Union Delhi unit.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Three solid reasons, why CG employees will get a pay hike

Dress allowance has not been paid only to the Railway workers they said. We will stage a protest now, they also said. The employees were denied a dress allowance in 2017 as well as this year. There would be a protest today over this issue.

The pay panel had said:

For various services, the pay panel had recommended that "uniform related allowances be subsumed in a single Dress Allowance (including shoes) which will be payable at the following rates."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Why 2.85 times will be the new fitment factor

The Dress Allowance for staff who are supplied uniform and are required to wear them regularly, like Trackmen, Running Staff of Indian Railways, Staff Car Drivers, etc. was recommended to be fixed at Rs 5000. For Station Masters of Indian Railways, the allowance was recommended to be Rs 10,000/year.

Allowances related to maintenance/washing of Uniform are subsumed in Dress Allowance and will not be payable separately.

The amount of Dress Allowance should be credited to the salary of employee directly once a year in July.

This allowance covers only the basic uniform of the employee. Any special clothing, like that provided at Siachen Glacier, or inside Submarines, or fluorescent clothing provided to trackmen of Indian Railways, or to IB personnel posted at high altitudes, will continue to be provided by the concerned ministry as per existing norms.

Outfit Allowance, paid to Indian Foreign Service officers and employees will continue to be provided as before, enhanced by 50 percent.

These rates of Dress Allowance will go up by 25 percent each time Dearness Allowance rises by 50 percent, the 7th Pay Commission had also said.