    7th Pay Commission: Major flaw in salaries noticed

    New Delhi, Aug 19: A big flaw regarding the 7th Pay Commission has been noticed.

    The flaw was noted in the salaries that were paid to the Railway employees. Thanks to this anomaly being noticed these employees who got promotion before January 1 2016 will be benefited.

    The Chief Loco Inspectors were getting less salaries than the junior officers. Now the Railway Ministry has ordered that this pay gap be removed. The ministry said that the loco pilots hired before January 1 2016 became Chief Loco Inspectors after getting promotion. However their salaries are lesser than the loco pilots recruited after January 1 2016.

    The pay matrix of the Loco Inspector was fixed at Rs 74,000, while that of the Chief Loco Inspector was Rs 78,000. The Matrix of Loco Pilot Mail / Express was fixed at Rs 74000 a month and the basic pay of the loco pilot passenger/motorman was Rs 65,000.

    The benefits of the 7th Pay Commission was given to the junior staff, but the earlier ones did not. Hence the salaries of the senior staff will be increased, the Railway Ministry has decided.

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 6:44 [IST]
