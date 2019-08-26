  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Major anomaly, discrimination for CG employees ends

    New Delhi, Aug 26: A big discrimination with relation to the 7th Pay Commission has finally ended.

    The issue was with regard to the retirement age of several Central Armed Police Forces. The Delhi High Court had taken note of this issue, following which the anomaly has finally come to an end.

    The retirement age of all paramilitary personnel has been fixed at 60 years, irrespective of their ranks. The government has issued the order, following a Delhi High Court directive, which had observed that the current policy was discriminatory and unconstitutional. The court had also said that it had created two classes in the uniformed forces.

    The order, issued by the Ministry for Home Affairs states that the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Assam Rifles will superannuate at the age of 60. Prior to this order, the retirement age was 57.

    7th Pay Commission: Big pension revision, check eligibility

    The 7th Pay Commission had examined this issue and had favoured an increase in the retirement age.

    The 7th Pay Commission had examined this issue and had favoured an increase in the retirement age.

