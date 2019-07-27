7th Pay Commission: Latest update on Travel Allowance, major clarification issued

New Delhi, July 27: There has been some amount of confusion, with regard to the Travel Allowance (TA) under the 7th Pay Commission.

Following an official memorandum that has been issued, this confusion would be cleared out. Here we are providing you the details in the OM, which will clear out the confusion.

The OM says that there have been several clarifications that have been received regarding the admissibility of Daily Allowance in case a Central Government employee avails free boarding and lodging.

The 6th Pay Commission and changed the concept of Daily Allowance by introducing reimbursement of Hotel Accommodation, Food Bill and Taxi Charges on production of vouchers for the same.

As this was a new option, the CG employee was given the option to either chose the old 5th Pay Commission rate of DA or the new system of DA based on the reimbursement of expense as per the 6th Pay Commission.

The latest pay panel has recommended to continue the concept of of reimbursement of Hotel Accommodation, Food Bill and Taxi Charges. However vouchers are not required to be produced for food bills..

Further it is stated that the Daily Allowance is given to CG employees as a reimbursement of the expenditure incurred by him on tour for his stay, food and travel at that station.

In case of free boarding and lodging, the CG employee, if incurring any expenditure on local travel can claim the same. The earlier system of giving 25 per cent of the DA is being discontinued. Further after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the earlier facility of DA as per the 5th Pay Commission is done away with, the Deputy Secretary to the Government of India, Nirmala Dev said.