7th Pay Commission: Latest update on pay hike and retirement age

Written By:
    New Delhi, July 11: The latest news on the 7th Pay Commission is that the government has come under immense pressure to take a call on this issue. The hike in MSP could have two ramifications to the issue.

    One, it appears as though the government is in poll mode and would go all out to make every section happy. Secondly, if the MSP causes a huge burden to the exchequer, then the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission may just be put on hold.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the latest news is that the officials pondering over the issue are yet to take a final call on the matter. The source said that there would be two announcements, which could come at intervals.

    In August, the government is likely to first announce the increase in retirement age from 60 to 62.

    This would be a major development for many just about to retire as they would get extended service in the government.

    The official said that the issue relating to the retirement age and the 7th Pay Commission are not connected. However it is being discussed together as it impacts the same group of people.

    7th pay commission msp hike central government employees pay hike

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 8:49 [IST]
