7th Pay Commission: Latest pay level notification, check important update

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Indian Railways has issued a clarification relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

The clarification is with regard to the grant of non-functional scale of Grade-B officers in Level-11 of the Accounts Department and Level-10 in the organised department. The clarification was issued by the General Manager's office of the All Indian Railway and Production Units.

"The higher scale of Level-11 in Accounts Department and Level-10 in the Organised Departments has to be operated to the extent of 100 per cent of Grade 'B' Officers on roll and including Grade 'B' Officers officiating in Level-11 on ad-hoc basis after completion of 4 years of regular service in the respective grades in organised departments," said the notification.

On the Grade B Officers on deputation, the clarification says that officers on deputation to other departments may be granted NFS under the pay panel level-10 nationally from March 8 2018. The actual benefit will accrue to them on return from deputation and joining the cadre.

On Grade B officers on roll means including officers on deputation. Further the notification says that while issuing FAQs and clarifications thereon vide board's letter of even number dated August 6 2019, on the aforementioned subject, Pay Level of Accounts Department has inadvertently been mentioned as Level-11 user the 7th Pay Commission. This may please be read as Level-10 wherever mentioned, the notification went on to add.