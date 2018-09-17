7th Pay Commission latest news: Why govt may change its mind after September 19

New Delhi, Sep 17: The time is ticking and with no good news relating to the 7th Pay Commissions lakhs of employees are all set to hit the streets.

Official sources tell OneIndia that the entire issue has been put on hold and there is no chance of any announcement relating to the 7th Pay Commission anytime soon.

When asked if the issue is dead, the official however denied the same and only added that the time is not conducive now. When asked about the major protest by the Central Government employees, the official added that their demands would be taken into consideration.

The CG employees have been demanding a hike of Rs 26,000 as opposed to the Rs 18,000 what the pay panel had recommended. Analysts say that it would not be right to say that the issue is dead. It is just taking longer than what was expected.

The hopes of the employees was dashed when the government officially said in the Rajya Sabha that there were no discussions regarding the 7th Pay Commission. While this had dashed the hopes of the CG employees, a statement by Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley had raised their hopes slightly. The CG employees are clinging on to his assurance that all aspects and grievances would be looked into.

At a recent meeting, it was even said that the government would consider the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission after looking into the financial implications. Sources say that even if a decision were to be made, the hike of Rs 21,000 would be set into motion. However the demand of Rs 26,000 would be difficult to implement, given the current condition.

In the wake of this, the CG employees have decided to begin their protest from September 19 onwards. Wednesday would be observed as All India Protest Day.

"As decided by the NJCA, the affiliates are directed to hold mass rallies/demonstrations protesting against Government failure to implement its assurances on revision of minimum wage, improvement of fitment formula and abolition of National Pension System (NPS). Other pending issues related to railway employees may also be highlighted during protest actions. Affiliates may take note that "September 2018" should be treated as PROTEST MONTH by organising different forms of protest actions at all levels i.e. Depots, Establishments, Workshops, Major Stations etc."

"All India Protest Day" should be observed on 19th September 2018 and on the said date the affiliates should mobilise employees in large number along with those of Central Government Employees Organisations and hold massive rallies/demonstrations. The members of INDWF and FNPO should also be made part of agitation wherever possible," a resolution read.

The protests are likely to intensify and would be held across the country. There would be at least 50 lakh persons participating in this protest. Looking at the scale of the protests, there is a good chance that the government would act sooner on the issue and give into the demands of the CG employees regarding the 7th Pay Commission.