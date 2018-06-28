7th Pay Commission: Latest news, why all is not lose and there could be good news

As expectations of the Central Government employees grow and they expect some good news on the 7th Pay Commission, sources say that it is not all over as yet. It is taking time, but it should be done, a source informed OneIndia.

While the decision to scrap overtime allowance was received with mixed response, officials say this should not come in the way of the ongoing discussions regarding the pay hike and also the fitment factor.

Recently there was good news on the 7th Pay Commission front. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Around 25,000 present pensioners will benefit in Central Universities and the UGC maintained deemed to be universities to the tune of Rs 6000 to Rs 18, 000."

How the reason why CG employees should not lose heart is because of the economy which is on an upward. For those Central Government employees awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission, there could be a small ray of hope.

There is strong speculation, that an announcement could be made in August. However there is no confirmation on that. Several analysts claim that a strong quarterly growth could bring some good news and cheer for the CG employees.

India'S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) have exceeded the estimates by analysts. The fourth quarter ended with a growth of 77 per cent which is at an 18 month high. This development could also have an impact on the 7th Pay Commission and the hike, analysts feel.

This performance has led to India becoming one of the fastest growing economies. Experts say that these quarterly figures are impressive and this is what could lead to the optimism of the CG employees. It may be recalled that their hopes were dashed when the Government had said in Parliament that there was no discussion on regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

However the CG employees are latching on to the hope as Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley had promised to hike the basic minimum pay beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

