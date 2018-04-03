7th Pay Commission: Latest news, updates, govt set for yearly salary review

Here are the latest updates regarding the 7th Pay Commission. There continues to be anxiety regarding a hike in basic minimum pay and fitment factor.

However what Central Government employees must know is that while discussions to this effect are still on, there is still no decision in this regard.

7th Pay Commission, latest news and updates:

In an official reply to the Rajya Sabha last month, Union Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan had said Narendra Modi government was not considering a hike in minimum pay beyond the recommendations of 7th pay commission. The minister was replying to a question raised by Samajwadi party MP Neeraj Shekhar. "The minimum pay of Rs 18,000/- p.m. and the fitment factor of 2.57 are based on the specific recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the light of the relevant factors taken into account by it. Therefore, no change therein is at present under consideration," the minister had said.

The Department of Personnel and Training has okayed the grant of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) benefits to Indian Railways' staff and their spouses. Earlier, the Railways employees and their spouses were not entitled to LTC as already enjoyed the benefits of free pass for traveling in trains.

Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years." The 'All-India LTC' will, however, be purely optional for railway employees, an officials circular says.

The Centre has increased tax-saving gratuity limit to Rs 20 lakh from earlier Rs 10 lakh. Workers in the formal sector becomes eligible for the tax-free gratuity when they leave a job or at the time of their superannuation.

The Centre will consider a yearly review of salaries. This means that the 7th Pay Commission will be the last. The yearly review would be on the basis of the latest price index. This is a matter under discussion and has not yet found its way into the Modi government's agenda as yet.

