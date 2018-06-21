7th Pay Commission: Latest news, this state benefits, CG employees will continue to suffer

Over 2 lakh government employees from Tripura will get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb said that Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked in the state budget to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Implementing the recommendations was the promise made by the BJP prior to the elections.

Now with barely a few months passing after the elections, the BJP government has kept up its promise. The state had constituted a committee to go over the proposals regarding the pay panel.

An estimated outlay - Rs 1,000 crore has been provisioned in the Budget so that the government could offer the 7th Pay Commission to the 2 lakh government employees and pensioners, the report stated.

Further the government has also announced that it wants to implement the new pension policy. This would be applicable for those who join the government service from July 1 2018. The move to introduce new pension for new comers is aimed to reduce state's burden on pension head.

Kashmir:

In another development, thousands of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers in Kashmir went on protest demanding implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. This came at a time when the Centre approved the salary hike for the pensioners, teaching and non-teaching staff of the central universities and deemed universities under UGC. The government's decision is likely to benefit about 23 lakh retired teachers and non-teaching staff of universities to the tune of Rs 6000 to Rs 18,000.

Good news on 7th Pay Commission:

Meanwhile there is no proper update regarding the fate of the Central Government employees. All CG employees are awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission, but there is no official communication in this regard.

Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley had promised that he would look into the issue. Many had expected that good news on the 7th Pay Commission would come in August. However there is no word on that as yet.

