7th Pay Commission latest news: Pay hike announced, here are the details

Report

The report was then submitted to the state cabinet, following which it was approved. The committee was formed after the BJP formed the government in the state.

Deb said that the expert committee recommended the best possible package for employees, workers and pensioners of Tripura. After careful consideration of the position of state finances, the government has very promptly examined the recommendations and in a special meeting held today, the council of ministers approved the implementing of recommendations made by the committee.

Revised pay

The revised pay or ‘Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018' announced was prepared by raising the level of multiplication factor or booster factor to 2.57. However, wherever the revised pay works out higher than the corresponding pay as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations as a result of application of the new booster factor, "suitable adjustments" would be made to keep parity with the pay panel's recommendations.

The multiplication factor would, thus, be "slightly lower" than 2.57 at some levels of the new salary and pay matrix.

Minimum Pay

The minimum pay at the entry level of the pay matrix would be Rs. 18,000 per month for Group-C employees, which is at par with pay panel's recommenations and Rs. 16,000 per month for Group-D employees. Fixed pay employees would get benefits at par with regular employees under the revised salary structure, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Devvarma, said. Their pay would be fixed at 75 percent of the initial pay in the concerned level of the revised salary and pay matrix.

DRW

Daily Rated Workers (DRW), Monthly Rated Workers (MRW), contingent and part time workers including people working in public places of worship would enjoy a similar revision in their pay structure. Pensioners would enjoy a minimum pension of Rs. 8,000 per month and a maximum of Rs. 1,07,450 per month. Chief Minister Biplab Deb expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, BJP national president Amit Shah for their "unwavering support" in implementing 7th Pay Commission in Tripura.